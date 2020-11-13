EN
    18:49, 13 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAINFORM – Heavy precipitation is expected to douse most of Kazakhstan this weekend due to moist cyclone, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy snowfall, strong wind, and blizzard are forecast most regions of the country. However, starting from November 15 another northwesterly anticyclone will bring precipitation to halt. Temperature is predicted to dip as low as -10, -18°C at night and -2, -13°C at daytime in some areas of Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket portions of Kazakhstan. Ice slick will coat roads in southern Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani meteorologists issued storm alerts for Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions due to gusty wind, ice slick, blizzard, and fog.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
