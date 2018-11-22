Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Gusty wind, patches of fog, ice slick, and blizzard are in store for some parts of the country.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.



Gusty wind will blow in almost all regions of the country. Gusts will reach 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice covering roads in all regions of the country.