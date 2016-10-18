Heavy precipitation to hit southern and south-eastern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy precipitation is expected Oct 18 in southern and south-eastern regions. Sunny weather is predicted for western regions only. Fog will blanket some areas. Black ice and strong wind is forecast as well.

According to Kazhdyromet, black ice, fog and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s, are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Road icing is expected there too.

Fog will blanket Akmola and Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind in the daytime will rise to 15-20 m per s. Ice slick is forecast in these regions as well.

Fog will descend in some areas of Almaty region with wind speed increasing to 15-20 m per s.

Black ice is expected in some areas of Kyzylorda region. In the daytime, wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and ice slick is forecast for the North Kazakhstan region.

Gusts of wind in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is forecast for Pavlodar region.

Besides, as Kazhydromet warned, heavy precipitation is predicted in the daytime on Oct 18 in South Kazakhstan region, in the daytime on Oct 18 and at night on Oct 19 in Zhambyl and Almaty regions. Black ice will cover roads in some areas and gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s.

The mercury will drop to -1-6°C sometimes to -9°C at night on Oct 19-20 in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.