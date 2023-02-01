Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern areas of Kazakhstan will still remain under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure, which will bring frosty, calm and fair weather in the three days coming, Kazinform reports citing the national weather service.

Other territories will see precipitation due to the impact of atmospheric fronts. Snowfall is expected in western parts. Snow and ground blizzard will hit eastern areas. Heavy precipitation (rain and sleet) is forecast in southern areas.

Daytime temperatures will increase by 7-12°C in southern areas. Fog will blanket northern and southern regions.

Wind speed will also increase in southern parts.