EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:57, 01 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern areas of Kazakhstan will still remain under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure, which will bring frosty, calm and fair weather in the three days coming, Kazinform reports citing the national weather service.

    Other territories will see precipitation due to the impact of atmospheric fronts. Snowfall is expected in western parts. Snow and ground blizzard will hit eastern areas. Heavy precipitation (rain and sleet) is forecast in southern areas.

    Daytime temperatures will increase by 7-12°C in southern areas. Fog will blanket northern and southern regions.

    Wind speed will also increase in southern parts.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!