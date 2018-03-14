Heavy precipitation to persist across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the west of the country today, March 14, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Inclement weather with fog, icy conditions on roads, blizzard, and stiff wind will persist across the country. Southern Kazakhstan will be doused by heavy precipitation. The west on the contrary will observe no precipitation at all.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Icy conditions on roads will be observed in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.