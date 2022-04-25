Heavy rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rain and snow are expected to batter today the east, southeast, and mountainous areas in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The western, southwestern, and northeastern regions of Kazakhstan are set to enjoy the weather without precipitations.

Fog is expected locally. Dust is in store for the country’s southwest, while thunderstorms, hail and squalls are to grip the south.

Zhambyl and Turkestan regions are set to brace today for thunderstorms, hail and squalls, and high wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Almaty region is forecast to face thunderstorms, hail, and squalls and wild wind gusting 17-22 m/s.

Thunderstorms and strong wind are predicted to hit Karaganda region.

The dust storm is forecast to sweep through Mangistau region.

High wind is to roll through Kostanay and Akmola regions with fog predicted in the nighttime.

Fog is expected in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions in the nighttime.