Heavy rain and snowfall to hit south of Kazakhstan Feb 4-6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In three days coming, most areas of the country will remain under the impact of atmospheric fronts with snowfall and ground blizzard forecast in western, northern and eastern regions. Precipitation will hit some areas in the south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather service Kazhydromet, heavy precipitation (snow and rain), fog and black ice are predicted for southern, mountainous and piedmont areas. Strong gusts of wind are forecast there as well.

In western regions, the mercury will fall slightly to -7-18°C at night, and to -3-8°C in the daytime.

Northern, central and eastern parts will see no change in temperatures: -15-26° at night, -5-13°C in the daytime.

Nighttime temperatures in southern areas will be above the freezing point, and daytime temperatures will be at +2+10°C.