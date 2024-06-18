Heavy rain hits Japan, disrupts bullet train services

Heavy rain battered wide areas of Japan on Tuesday, disrupting bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka and prompting the weather agency to urge caution for landslides and floods, Kyodo reported.

An eastward-moving front and a low-pressure system on the Pacific Ocean side of the Japanese archipelago brought heavy rainfall of over 50 millimeters per hour in areas such as Kochi and Shizuoka prefectures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Rain intensified in many areas as atmospheric conditions became increasingly unstable due to warm, moist air flowing toward the front and the low-pressure system, the agency said.

In the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, rainfall of 293.5 mm was registered in Kumejima in Okinawa, 227.5 mm in Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture and 227.0 mm in Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Central Japan Railway Co. said its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services in both directions between Tokyo and Osaka were temporarily suspended or delayed due to heavy downpours.

Elsewhere, residents of Tanabe and Kamitonda in Wakayama Prefecture were temporarily given evacuation orders over an increased risk of landslides.