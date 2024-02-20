Heavy rain hits Southern California with millions under flood alerts

New rounds of heavy rain soaked large portions of Southern California on Monday, and up to 37 million people are under flood alerts, Xinhua reports.

A low-pressure system in the Pacific is directing moisture onshore in California, resulting in widespread heavy rain and mountain snow, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

Flash flood warnings were issued Monday morning for Southern California counties including Santa Barbara and Ventura, where 2 to 5 inches of rain had already fallen, according to NWS.

Several roads across the state were closed because of flooding and rockslides, California's transportation agency reported.

Severe thunderstorms packing damaging wind gusts, hail and even a couple of brief tornadoes may develop Monday afternoon and evening, according to NWS.

Areas of rainfall and isolated thunderstorms continue to migrate northward across portions of northern and central California.