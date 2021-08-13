Heavy rain pounds wide areas of Japan, 1 dead after mudslide

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Heavy rain pummeled western and southwestern Japan on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least two others missing in a mudslide, with the country's weather agency issuing warnings across wide areas of the country, Kyodo reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its high level rain alert in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, warning of possible flooding, swollen rivers and mudslides.

In the southwestern Kyushu region, a woman died and two others remain missing after a mudslide damaged two homes in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, according to local authorities. A man in his 60s was rescued from the site.

Record amounts of rain were observed in Unzen and Shimabara in the prefecture, with over 740 milliliters and 540 mm recorded, respectively, in the 48 hours through Friday morning, the weather agency said. In Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, record downpours of 520 mm were also recorded in the same period.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held an emergency meeting with members of his Cabinet, and called on member of the public affected to evacuate immediately when necessary.

In the 24-hour period through Saturday morning, 300 mm of rainfall is forecast in northern Kyushu and 250 mm across wider areas including Shikoku and Kinki in western Japan and the Kanto-Koshin region centered on Tokyo.