    13:50, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Heavy rain to batter northern regions in 3 days coming

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather fronts will impact northern regions of the country in three days coming, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rains and thunderstorms, as well as hail and squalling wind are forecast. Heavy rainfall will hit western, northwestern areas on July 18-19, and northern, northeastern regions on July 18-20.

    Other regions will stay under the impact of the Northeastern anti-cyclone due to which no precipitation is expected there.

    Scorching heat up to +40+42°C will grip southeastern regions on July 18-19.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
