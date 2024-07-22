EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:57, 22 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Heavy rain to hit North Kazakhstan region

    Heavy rain to hit North Kazakhstan region
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    Heavy rainfall is forecast in the North Kazakhstan region in the nearest time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Southern cyclone is approaching the region bringing heavy downpours and thunderstorm.

    The city of Petropavlovsk recorded 7.3 mm rainfall today in the morning. Rain also battered Kyzylzhar, Mamlyut and Akkaiyn districts.

    Weather alert was announced in the region for July 2022 due to heavy rain.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x