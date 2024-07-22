Heavy rain to hit North Kazakhstan region

Heavy rainfall is forecast in the North Kazakhstan region in the nearest time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Southern cyclone is approaching the region bringing heavy downpours and thunderstorm.

The city of Petropavlovsk recorded 7.3 mm rainfall today in the morning. Rain also battered Kyzylzhar, Mamlyut and Akkaiyn districts.

Weather alert was announced in the region for July 2022 due to heavy rain.