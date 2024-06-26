Heavy rain to hit west of Kazakhstan Jun 26

Most parts of Kazakhstan will brace for rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday, June 26, due to the Northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it. Western regions will see heavy downpours, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

No precipitation is forecast in eastern, southern and southeastern regions. Wind speed will intensify across the country, with hail and squall expected in western, northwestern and northern regions.

Heatwave will grip Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions, south of Mangistau region, west and desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Aktobe region, in the north and east of Ulytau region, west and north of Abai and Kostanay regions, west and center of Karaganda region, west of Akmola region, south of East Kazakhstan region, west, northeast of Mangistau region, north, east of Zhetysu region, east and center of Pavlodar region, west of Atyrau region.

Kazhydromet also warns of extremely high fire danger in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Ulytau regions, north, southeast and center of Mangistau region, west and south of Aktobe region, south of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Abai regions, and in the north and east of Zhetysu region.