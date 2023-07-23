Heavy rain watch issued for Seoul, central and southern regions

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The state weather agency on Sunday issued a heavy rain watch for the Seoul metropolitan area and central and southern parts of the country, as authorities remain on high alert over additional damage from the torrential rains, Yonhap reports.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the advisory for Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, forecasting the Seoul metropolitan area will see up to 100 millimeters of rain. A heavy rain watch has been in effect in Incheon, just west of Seoul, since Saturday.

The KMA also expanded the advisory to six more areas in the western province of South Chungcheong, while issuing the advisory in the northern counties of Cheorwon and Hwacheon in Gangwon Province, and Gunsan in North Jeolla Province.

Heavy rain advisories are issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 mm for three hours or 110 mm for 12 hours.

On Saturday, the government raised its disaster readiness alert to level 2 from level 1 due to concerns of damage from heavy downpours.

Torrential rains have battered the country since early this month, causing floods and landslides, and a total of 47 people have been killed, while three remain missing.