Heavy rainfall and hail forecast in southeastern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted today for most regions of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northern, southern and southeastern regions only. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's main forecaster, heavy rainfall and hail are possible in southeastern parts. Fog and stiff wind are expected in some areas.

Almaty region will be hit by thunderstorms. Gusts of wind may reach there 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s at night. Hail is possible.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Thunderstorms, fog and hail are predicted there too.

Thunderstorms will strike also South Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Wind speed there will rise to 15-22 m per s.

Thunderstorms are expected in Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions too. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per will hit North Kazakhstan region as well.

The mercury will drop to 1-6°C in Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.