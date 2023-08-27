Heavy rainfall, gusting wind and hail to batter Kazakhstan Aug 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts passing through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring unsteady weather to most regions of the country on August 27, Kazinform reports.

The national weather service Kazhydromet predicts rain and thunderstorm, squalling wind and hail today.

Northern, central, southern and southeastern regions will see heavy rainfall.

Fog will blanket northern and northwestern regions, and dust storm will hit southeastern parts.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, in western, southern, central areas of Aktobe region, in western, eastern parts of Atyrau region, in the south of Kostanay region, in northern, eastern, southeastern areas of Mangistau region, in southwestern, northwestern and eastern parts of West Kazakhstan region, in northern areas of Almaty region, and in the west of Zhetysu region.

Fire risk remains high in central, northern areas of West Kazakhstan region, in southern parts of Almaty region, in Zhetysu region, in Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan region, and in southern, central areas of Karaganda region.