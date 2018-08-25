Heavy rainfall, hail are heading to N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Heavy rainfall to douse North Kazakhstan region on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict not only heavy rainfall but also thunderstorm, fog and hail to hit the region on August 26. Southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan region as well.



Rainy weather will settle in in Petropavlovsk on Sunday. Thunderstorm and hail, southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for the city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.