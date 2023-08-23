Heavy rainfall to batter Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm and squalling wind will batter Kazakhstan on August 24-26. Hail is possible, the national weather service Kazhydromet says.

Heavy rainfall and gradual drop in temperatures are forecast in western, northwestern, northern and eastern regions of the country. Nighttime temperatures will decline to +7+12°C in northern areas, while daytime temperatures will be at +17+22°C. Southern and southeastern regions only will enjoy fair weather in three days coming, with no significant changes in temperatures.