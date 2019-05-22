EN
    13:23, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Heavy rainfall to hit southern Kazakhstan, nighttime frost forecast in northern parts

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's meteorological service Kazhydromet has announced weather forecast for May 23-25, Kazinform reports.

    The anti-cyclone which moved to the eastern part of Kazakhstan will be replaced soon by cold atmospheric fronts coming from European territory of Russia, which will cause rains and thunderstorms. Mountainous areas of southern and south-eastern Kazakhstan will be hit by heavy rainfall.

    Air temperature will be 2...6°С lower than normal, with mercury to dip to -3°С in northern, central and eastern regions at night.

