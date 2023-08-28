Heavy rains and cold snap to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rains and a cold snap are forecast for Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Unsteady weather will set the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan on August 29-31 causing thundershowers, storms, and hail.

The country’s northwest, north, south, southeast, and central parts are predicted to face heavy rainfalls and a lowering of air temperature. The most decline will be observed in the northwest, north of Kazakhstan with mercury reading 3-11 degrees Celsius at night and 10-18 degrees during the day.

It will be warm in the east, south, and southeast. Heat indexes will reach 20-25 degrees during the day, and 10-15 degrees Celsius at nighttime.