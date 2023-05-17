Heavy rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 18-20 Kazakhstan will brace for heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpours are expected in the country’s northwest and southeast on May 18-20, and on May 18-19 in the south. High winds will sweep through the country.

Ground frosts will persist in the northern, eastern, and central parts of Kazakhstan at nighttime.

Air temperature is forecast to rise countrywide.