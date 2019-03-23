Heavy rains and thunderstorms to hit south of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, March 23, weather without precipitations while heavy rains and thunderstorms are to hit locally the country's south. Fog, ice slick and increase of wind are to linger for another day across the country, Kazhydromet reports.



Thunderstorms, hail and strong wind are to batter today Turkestan region.



Fog and wind are to forecast also to hit East Kazakhstan region.



Patches of fog are expected to blanket Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Pavlodar regions.



West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe regions are to observe on Saturday fog and ice slick.