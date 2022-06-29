Heavy rains, cold spell heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Torrential rains and cold spell are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the Kazakhstani meteorologists, heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms are expected to hit eastern Kazakhstan on July 1 and western Kazakhstan on July 2. Chances of hail, squall, and stiff wind will be high as well.

Temperature drop and colder weather will be observed in most parts of Kazakhstan.