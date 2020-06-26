Heavy rains expected this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On weekends, June 27-29, northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and significant cooling to the northern, north-western and central regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Most of the territory of Kazakhstan will be in the zone of active cyclonic activity. A series of northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and cool weather to the northern, northwestern and central regions. : ait temperature in the northern parts will drop to +2 +10C during night. Daytime temperature will be +10 +18C.

Strong wind and hail are also predicted for the country on June 27-29.