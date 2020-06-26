EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:33, 26 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Heavy rains expected this weekend

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On weekends, June 27-29, northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and significant cooling to the northern, north-western and central regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Most of the territory of Kazakhstan will be in the zone of active cyclonic activity. A series of northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and cool weather to the northern, northwestern and central regions. : ait temperature in the northern parts will drop to +2 +10C during night. Daytime temperature will be +10 +18C.

    Strong wind and hail are also predicted for the country on June 27-29.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!