Heavy rains predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is expected on June 17 in major territory of Kazakhstan. Heavy rainfall will hit southern, south-eastern regions. Hail is possible there. Thunderstorms and strong wind will strike some areas. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather this day.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions will rise to 15-20 m per s. Hail is predicted there too.

Gusts of wind in Karaganda region, at night in Almaty region and in the daytime in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fervent heat will strike Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Zhambyl region.