EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:34, 17 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Heavy rains predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is expected on June 17 in major territory of Kazakhstan. Heavy rainfall will hit southern, south-eastern regions. Hail is possible there. Thunderstorms and strong wind will strike some areas. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather this day.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions will rise to 15-20 m per s. Hail is predicted there too.

    Gusts of wind in Karaganda region, at night in Almaty region and in the daytime in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

    Fervent heat  will strike Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Zhambyl region. 

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!