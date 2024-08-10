Heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan

Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan today, August 10, bringing rain and thunderstorms, hail and squalls and heavy downpours to the country’s northwest, north, and east, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Kazhydromet.

High wind, dust storms and fog are expected throughout Kazakhstan today.

The scorching heat is forecast to grip Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

The high fire threat remains in Atyrau, Abai, Ulytau, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

The extreme fire threat is in effect in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Abai regions.