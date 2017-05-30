EN
    07:17, 30 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Heavy rains to douse Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy rains are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan today. Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist across the country bringing stiff wind, dust storm, thunderstorms and hail to some of its parts.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Hail may hit Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Dust storm is forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Mercury will drop to 3°C in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

