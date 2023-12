NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, locally heavy rains are expected to pour today across Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind, hail and squall may grip the country locally.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast to roll through Zhambyl, West and East Kazakhstan regions.

It may hail in Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda region with fog predicted in North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.