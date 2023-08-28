EN
    07:08, 28 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Heavy rains to pour across Kazakhstan Mon

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather bringing rains and thunderstorms, squalls, and hail is expected today to set the tone across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The country’s western, northern, northwestern, central, southern, and southeastern regions are forecast to brace for heavy downpours (rain, melted snow).

    Fog is to blanket the north and northwest.

    Extreme fire threat remains in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions locally.

    Fire threat remains high in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Karaganda regions locally.

    The cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as 16 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert.

