Heavy rains, wind and hail in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to persist in Kazakhstan for another day bringing rain, melted snow, thunderstorms, hail, and high wind, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The country’s west, north, and northwest are predicted to brace for heavy downpours, while an extreme fire threat remains in effect in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions locally.

A fire threat remains high in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.