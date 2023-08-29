EN
    07:12, 29 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Heavy rains, wind and hail in store for Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to persist in Kazakhstan for another day bringing rain, melted snow, thunderstorms, hail, and high wind, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The country’s west, north, and northwest are predicted to brace for heavy downpours, while an extreme fire threat remains in effect in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions locally.

    A fire threat remains high in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.


