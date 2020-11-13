EN
    Heavy snow blamed in 2 fatal car accidents in Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 39 car accidents occurred overnight due to heavy snow in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the police department.

    Of 39 car accidents, 9 resulted in injuries and two deaths.

    Notably, 4-7cm and 10-12cm of snow in mountainous areas fell overnight in the city of Almaty.

    To clean snow the city deployed 567 units of equipment as well as 1,485 road workers.


