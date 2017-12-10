Heavy snow falls in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Long overdue snow finally fell in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Heavy snowfall began overnight. Municipal services started clearing roads and sidewalks immediately.





It is reported that several flights were delayed or canceled at Astana International.

According to the mayor, all city services are working to ensure normal movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Some congestion is possible due to snow removal equipment on the roads.











According to Kazhydromet, it will be -3 -5 and cloudy today in Astana. Temperatures are expected to fall to -7 ...- 9 overnight.





