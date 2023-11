Heavy snow hits two regions of Kazakhstan, closing key roads

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of roads have been closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

According to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a number of roads have been closed due to bad weather conditions (snow, blizzard, ice slick) in Aktobe region: "Donskoye-Badamsha" (17-76 km); "Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk" (10-74 km); "Habda-Martuk" (0-50 km).

Kostanay region's Emergency Committee has restricted traffic due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility) on the following roads: "Kostanay-Vvedenka" (17-93 km); "Uzunkol-Sarykol" (0-79 km); "Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy" (0-56 km); "Mamlyutka-Kostanay-Krasnayapresnya-Zverinogolovskoe" (0-5 km); "Rudny-Kachar-Fedorovka" (0-83 km); "Zhitikara-Kamysty-Livanovka" (11-72 km); "Zhitikara-Tchaikovsky" (5-24 km).