Heavy snowfall and cold snap to sweep across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced its weather forecast for February 9-11, Kazinform reports.

“February is the last winter month and the month when Kazakhstan sees the biggest number of days with blizzards and stiff winds. Under the influence of a deep cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it, the three days coming will bring heavy snowfalls to Kazakhstan. Fog and ice slick are forecast in southern parts of the country. Blizzards and strong gusts of wind as well as sharp temperature drop are forecast as well,” a statement from Kazhydromet reads.