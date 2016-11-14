Heavy snowfall causes massive traffic jams in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall in the Kazakh capital Astana on Sunday night caused massive traffic jams.

Astana motorists caught up in the traffic jams blamed city utilities for the gridlock.



According to dozens of Facebook users, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Avenue, Orynbor, Kerei and Zhanibek Khandary and Sauran streets are paralyzed.







Thousands of Astana resident were late for work on Monday morning due to public transport delays caused by the snowfall as well.



"We waited for our bus, but in vain. So I had to hire a taxi," Astana resident Zhenya Sargaliyeva wrote in a Facebook post.



"All bridges linking the right and the left bank [of Ishym River] are blocked with cars. I haven't seen any snow cleaning machines on my way," Janibek Kayir wrote.







