EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 17 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Heavy snowfall delays flights at Almaty airport

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The airport delayed flights from Almaty to Aktobe and Urdzhar (East Kazakhstan region).

    Flights from Astana, Shymkent, Pavlodar, Bangkok and Moscow to Almaty were delayed as well. A flight from Urdzhar was canceled.

    Heavy snowfall hit Almaty city tonight. Mercury dropped to -7°C.

    Tags:
    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!