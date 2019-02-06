EN
    10:33, 06 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Heavy snowfall douses Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall have been dousing Almaty city since Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    Snow clearing crews, comprising over 2,000 people, and units of equipment have been working round the clock to efficiently clear snow from streets and sidewalks.

    Meteorologists predict that snowfall will continue until afternoon. Almaty commuters complain of delays and overcrowded public transport.

    Several flights were canceled at the Almaty International Airport this morning.
