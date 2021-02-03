Heavy snowfall, fog and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfall, fog and blizzard are expected to grip 8 regions of Kazakhstan on February 4, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and ice-slick are forecast to batter Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions.

East Kazakhstan will brace for heavy snow, locally snow and rain mixed, fog and ice-slick. High wind will roll through the region locally.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region. Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard will hit Akmola region tomorrow.

Fig, ice-slick are also expected in Aktobe region.

Atyrau region will wake up to foggy streets.