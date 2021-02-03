EN
    20:02, 03 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Heavy snowfall, fog and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfall, fog and blizzard are expected to grip 8 regions of Kazakhstan on February 4, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog and ice-slick are forecast to batter Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions.

    East Kazakhstan will brace for heavy snow, locally snow and rain mixed, fog and ice-slick. High wind will roll through the region locally.

    Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region. Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard will hit Akmola region tomorrow.

    Fig, ice-slick are also expected in Aktobe region.

    Atyrau region will wake up to foggy streets.


