20:02, 03 February 2021 | GMT +6
Heavy snowfall, fog and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfall, fog and blizzard are expected to grip 8 regions of Kazakhstan on February 4, Kazhydromet reports.
Fog and ice-slick are forecast to batter Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions.
East Kazakhstan will brace for heavy snow, locally snow and rain mixed, fog and ice-slick. High wind will roll through the region locally.
Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region. Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard will hit Akmola region tomorrow.
Fig, ice-slick are also expected in Aktobe region.
Atyrau region will wake up to foggy streets.