TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:30, 25 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Heavy snowfall hits East Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Much of the East Kazakhstan region was affected by heavy snowfalls over the weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Precipitation in the form of rain transitioning into wet snow occurred across the whole region, including the cities of Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Ridder.

    Most of the snow fell in the mountainous areas of the region.

    According to local authorities, sudden precipitation didn't cause any significant damage or accidents as the residents were properly informed.

     

    Kazhydromet East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
