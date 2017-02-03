Heavy snowfall on its way to Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall is forecast to hit Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from the Almaty city administration's press service.

"Kazhydromet, national weather service, predicts that chances of snowfall will be high in the city on February 3-4. It may cause traffic jams," the city administration said in a statement.



Motorists are asked not to leave their vehicles unattended on the roadsides not to clutter traffic.