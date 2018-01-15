EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:25, 15 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Heavy snowfall predicted in S Kazakhstan on Monday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for January 15, Kazinform reports.

    Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog and winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s accompanied by snowstorms. Besides, it will be slippery in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s and patches of fog are also predicted in Almaty region in areas near Lake Zhalanashkol, as well as in Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.

    Patchy fog is expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions. In addition, some areas of Pavlodar region will see snowstorms.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!