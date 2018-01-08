Heavy snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast to hit most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.Weather without precipitation is expected only in southern and southwestern parts of the country. Blizzard, black ice, patches of fog and gusty wind may be observed in some areas.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 mps to 20 mps will batter Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.



Meteorologists predict that blizzard may hit Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.



Slippery conditions will persist on roads in Zhambyl, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.