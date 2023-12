NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snow, fog and windstorm are forecast to batter Kazakhstan on December 21, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind will persist in the capital city of Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Akmola region will face heavy snow, fog and snowstorm with wind gusting up to 23 m/s.

Heavy snow, locally fog, black ice and windstorm are also expected to hit tomorrow Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions.