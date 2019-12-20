EN
    17:25, 20 December 2019

    Heavy snowfall to hit Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy snowfall, blizzard and gusty wind are forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Atlantic cyclone will bring warm spell and precipitation in the form of snowfall and blizzard to the north of the country on December 21.

    Temperature is expected to dip on December 22 and 23. Snowfall and blizzard are likely to hit southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on Sunday and Monday.

