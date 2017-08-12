Heavy storm strikes Poland: 4 people killed, 28 injured

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - A storm with extreme wind and rain in Poland on Saturday night resulted in the death of four people, including minors, spokesman of the country's fire department services Pavel Frontchack stated, as cited by the local media.

On Saturday night different regions of the country were hit by severe thunderstorms with rain, hail and hurricane wind, Sputnik reports.



"We have a dramatic night after the hurricanes, which still take place in some regions," Pavel Frontchack told reporters.



The most difficult situation was in the area of Suszka, where a summer camp for Harcerstwa union [an organization for youth, an equivalent of scouts] was organized. Two teenagers were killed by fallen trees. Another 28 people were injured. Rescue workers only managed to get to the camp by morning.



The strong wind tore roofs from houses, broke down trees that fell on roads and power lines. Around 500 thousand people were left without electricity.