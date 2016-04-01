Hedi Slimane steps down as Saint Laurent creative director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saint Laurent creative director Hedi Slimane has officially confirmed he's stepping down after four successful years with the brand, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

Slimane, 47, joined Maison Yves Saint Laurent in 2012. His first move as the creative director shook the house to its core as Slimane changed the label's name to Saint Laurent Paris. Over the past four years Slimane has single-handedly more than doubled the label's profits. According to President and CEO Francesca Bellettini, Hedi Slimane has laid an incredible foundation for the brand to build on for its continuous success.



Italian designer Anthony Vacarello, known for his rock 'n' roll aesthetic, is rumored to be Slimane's successor.