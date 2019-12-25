EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:28, 25 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk leaves 15 injured

    None
    None
    KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM A Mil Mi-8 helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region left 15 people injured, the regional Health Ministry’s spokesperson told TASS.

    «A total of 15 people requested medical assistance and were examined. Two had to be taken to the hospital, while others will receive outpatient treatment,» the spokesperson said.

    According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the helicopter was caught in a snowstorm during takeoff and crash landed at an airfield in the Baikit settlement. The helicopter’s tail boom and a rotor blade were damaged. There were 21 passengers and three crew members aboard.

    Emergency sources said that the helicopter had been carrying rotational oilfield workers.

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!