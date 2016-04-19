EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:53, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Helicopter crash-landing in Yamal-Nenets Area leaves 3 persons dead

    None
    None
    YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - A total the three persons who were aboard a Robinson helicopter, which disappeared near Bely island in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area on Monday are dead, the press service of the regional branch of the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense told TASS.

    "The Robinson helicopter had to crash-land and the people aboard died," a spokesman said.
    Photo:© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

    Tags:
    Russia Transport Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!