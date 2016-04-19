Helicopter crash-landing in Yamal-Nenets Area leaves 3 persons dead

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - A total the three persons who were aboard a Robinson helicopter, which disappeared near Bely island in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area on Monday are dead, the press service of the regional branch of the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense told TASS.

"The Robinson helicopter had to crash-land and the people aboard died," a spokesman said.

Photo:© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS