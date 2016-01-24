EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:33, 24 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Helicopter crashes in Zhambyl region, pilot hospitalized

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A MI-2 helicopter crashed in Zhambyl region on Saturday evening, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The committee said the crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday (January 23) 220 kilometers away from Taraz city.
    Witnesses of the accident took the injured pilot of the crashed helicopter to the nearest hospital. He reportedly sustained severe thermal burns.
    A special commission was formed to investigate the accident.

    Tags:
    Incidents Regions Zhambyl region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!