TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:27, 16 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Helicopter deployed to rescue trapped in snow in Abai rgn

    trapped in snow evacuated
    Photo credit: Emergency situations department

    MI 8 helicopter was deployed to evacuate 29 women and children trapped in snow on the road in Kokpekty district in Abai region, Kazinform News Agency quotes the regional police department.

    They were airlifted to the village of Kalbatau to the warming centre since the helicopter was unable to land in Kokpekty district due to the low visibility and snowstorms.

    As earlier reported, over 100 cars have been stuck in snow not far from Kokpekty village since yesterday.

